Air filtration guidelines for gyms to reopen safely

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – You might be able to work out at your gym if it has met new state guidelines. Lots of people in Rochester have been waiting to get back to their normal workout routines. Gyms are facing new state-mandated rules.

Several gyms are making last-minute adjustments to change their air filtration system so they can catch more particles in the air, according to those who install them.

Christopher Fox with R.P. Fedder Corporation installs air filtration systems. He said this time of year is normally busy.

“With all the new mandates now that companies and schools and everyone else is upgrading the effectiveness of their filters they have to re-think what it is they do for their facilities and keep their customers and employees safe,” Chris Fox said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced gyms must have a specific kind of air filtration system during the pandemic.

“To increase their air filtration systems to what we call a MERV-13 which is a system that will capture very small particles in the air. If a gym can’t put MERV-13 in their handling systems – they have a couple of options,” Fox said. “One option is to put portable filters into rooms what that will do is pull air and put clean air back into the room that will serve the same purpose.”

Experts say it’s about evolving and learning what it takes to make sure the air is up to par for state rules.

“The filters that go into those systems are already designed to take particles out of the air,” Fox said. “We’re talking about filters that capture smaller and smaller particles so it’s happening just not to the degree to protect against COVID.”