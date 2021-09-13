AG’s lawsuit against drug companies could mean millions for Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In 2019, State Attorney General Leticia James filed a lawsuit to hold accountable drug manufacturers and distributors she said were responsible for the opioid epidemic. Last week, James announced that up to $1.5 billion in funds could be coming in to help New York combat the opioid crisis.

Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said tens of millions of dollars could be heading our way, and says he wants to do everything he can to ensure that money is used for treatment and recovery.

Bello says 238 people died of overdoses in 2020. “A 31% increase from 2019,” he says. Those stats he says, not just numbers, — they’re people. “…Our family members, our friends, our loved ones who struggled with addiction,” he says.

Bello said as a result of State Attorney General James’ lawsuit, $5 million dollars could be coming in from Johnson and Johnson over a ten-year period. In another agreement, the county could get up to $24.6 million dollars from three major drug distributors, paid over an 18-year period. He wants that money put into a committed trust.



“(James’) work will give us vital dollars to help prevent and treat addiction— tens of millions of dollars over the next two decades,” says Bello.

“Adam Bello I applaud his idea of putting it into a trust,” says Randy Cimino with Gates to Recovery. Cimino was hooked on drugs for 25 years and has been clean for 8 years, and helps others via Gates to Recovery. He’s hoping this money can be used to fund a facility to help those in need of treatment.

“To set up if you will, an emergency room for addicts. We need to take the pressure off our emergency rooms and hospitals,” he says. The care received would be both detox and mental health programs.

Bello says the funds need to go to things like this. “We can’t use this money to pay down debt or plug into budget gaps,”



The Monroe County Legislature will be meeting Tuesday night to talk more about this money potentially coming in and Bello’s proposal of a trust fund.

