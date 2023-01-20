ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of the State of the State earlier this month, Governor Kathy Hochul has decided to invest $1 billion in statewide mental health care.

As a result, Attorney General Letitia James is holding a series of public hearings — most recently for Western New York — inviting state lawmakers, among others, to the table to identify better ways to address New Yorkers’ access to mental health resources.

News 8 spoke with Senator Samra Brouk, who serves as the Senate committee chair for mental health. B

Brouk was among those who testified earlier this week, advocating for expanded resources and funding to address a continued mental health care crisis in New York State.

Attorney General Letitia James was in Buffalo Wednesday hosting lawmakers, doctors, and concerned members of the community with a common focus on the state of New York’s mental health care.

“Though we are beginning to put the pieces back together, it will take years to reverse the impacts of the lack of accessible long-term psychiatric care on our communities and in this community,” said the Attorney General.

With a significant increase in demand for mental health services throughout the state, exacerbated by the pandemic, many continue to find difficulty in reaching adequate resources in times of crisis. Senator Samra Brouk explains.

“At this point, literally anyone you stop on a street would know we simply don’t have enough staff to meet the mental healthcare needs of New Yorkers,” said Sen. Brouk, “We don’t have enough beds to meet the needs of those seeking help. We’ve got waiting rooms that are full – wait lists that are months long, sometimes a year, so all of this is really around, ‘How do we reform a system that has been underfunded for the past decade plus?'”

Senator Brouk highlights recently passed state legislation from last summer, allowing up to 10,000 more mental health workers statewide to operate as diagnostic professionals.

“Things like that I think have chipped away at the crisis. But there’s so much more to do. We need more funding. We are so under-resourced and we have to seriously invest in our workforce. We simply don’t have enough professionals in New York to meet the need. We’ve got to retain who we have, and we’ve got to recruit more people,” said Sen. Brouk.

While Brouk states the systematic flaws won’t be resolved overnight, she adds she is hopeful with continued attention at the state level, things will improve.

“As we see more groups, more elected leaders, more voices lend themselves to this cause – I think that shows to the public that we’re taking this seriously. And, every level of government can understand there’s something we can do to help address this,” said Sen. Brouk.

Written testimony from the public is being accepted by the AG’s office by the end of Friday, to contribute to future discussions on this topic.