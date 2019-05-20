Local News

AG announces new effort to bring more affordable housing to Rochester

Posted: May 20, 2019 12:33 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 12:33 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The state attorney general announced a new, mission-based affordable housing partnership over the weekend.

Its goal is to provide resources for institutions looking to break into the affordable housing market. Historically, churches and social non-profits help the most vulnerable. But they face many challenges when it comes to land development including strict legal regulations and predatory lending practices.

One pastor tells us the program will help the church create housing for senior citizens.

"Many faith-based organizations in the City of Rochester are being to do significant development," said Pastor Fred Johnson. "This kind of technical support for those mission-based institutions would be a great benefit."

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren says this could help the city partner with a mission-based organization to develop land into affordable housing.

Applications are due June 28 and awards are expected to be announced in mid-July.

