After doodling his parents’ whole restaurant, Sodus 12-year-old’s drawings featured in new board game

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — Almost two years ago, we met then 10 year old Carson Hogan, who with a permanent market, got to work decorating his parents’ restaurant: Hogan’s Eatery in Sodus.

While that might have only taken a week, his doodling landed him another gig.

His art is now included on a board game called “Spoof.” The game itself was made by a game designer named Christine Krogue. A family friend of Hogan, Kendra Cagle, is a graphic designer who works with Krogue.

When she was designing the game — which is made everyone 10 and up —she thought Hogan’s art was a perfect fit for the tone of the game. “Spoof” centers around having to strategically guess the answer to a question.

“I think I’m more excited for Carson than I am for myself,” Cagle said. “I think that as a young artist, I was in his shoes when I was his age, finding your niche and having the support is important… And having his artwork be on the game, so exciting for a twelve year old.”

Hogan was just excited to have his work in the hands of his friends.

“Yeah it’s crazy,” he said. “Because like some of my friends already have the game, they already bought it, that’s kind of crazy.”