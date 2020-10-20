Affordable housing development completed in Town of Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced phase two of an affordable housing development in Monroe County is complete.

Hochul made the announcement during a press conference in Sweden on Monday. Frances Apartments saw the opening of 48 new units. There are eight apartments specifically set aside for people wo need support services.

“It’s a place like this , that reminds us why we get up and do what we do every single day,” Hochul said. “Just to make people have dignity. And that is priceless to offer the dignity to have a home over their heads – and where they can get supportive services. “

This new phase of development cost of total of nearly $13 million. It’s part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s overall $20 billion plan to fight homelessness in New York.