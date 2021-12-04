AFCU donates money to Crimestoppers at K9 meet-and-greet

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Advantage Federal Credit Union in Gates hosted a K9 meet-and-greet event Friday to donate money to the K9 units from Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and from Gates, Greece, and Brockport.

Two dogs were welcomed into the bank with their human police partners. Yellow Lab, Sonny and Bloodhound, Peak were able to visit the tellers at the bank. AFCU said Crimestoppers does a lot for its business and this is a way of support in return.

“Crimestoppers supports us and all that we do when it comes to fraud in our business and in the community, everything they do in our community and this is one of our major locations here in Gates and I know that they support us and we support them,” Diane Miller, Vice President of Marketing and Member Service at Advantage Federal Credit Union, said. “We did a check of $500 and it was the end-of-the-year kind of a surprise, so hopefully we’ll do more next year.”