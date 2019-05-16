Advocates: 'Unprovable' complaints against Rochester police fell to 8 percent after body cameras

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- As body camera footage plays a role in the case of a Rochester officer charged with assault, police body cameras were the focus of a separate press conference Thursday morning.

The United Christian Leadership Ministry is tracking its effectiveness. That group says complaints about excessive force and incidents of excessive force have gone up since the body cams were introduced.

However, the number of cases deemed "unprovable" has dropped significantly from 50 percent to just eight-percent. Organizers of the press conference say having body cams is only part of the solution.

"We want officers to be prohibited from viewing the video before their report," said Alex White. "We want officers to be required to be truthful about whether the camera is on--currently that is not a requirement."

White also wants the body cam footage to be compiled on one site for easy access.