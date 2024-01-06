ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crowds gathered outside Rochester City Hall on Saturday to call for change.

Organizers were calling for police reforms and systemic changes to current police protocols following the death of Todd Novick. Novick was fatally shot by a Rochester police officer on Christmas Eve and the body-worn camera footage was recently shared with the public.

The officer-worn camera footage shows the 46-year-old man running away from police. The officer involved orders him to drop a weapon and begins shooting. It was later determined that Novick had a fake gun.

News 8 spoke to an advocate at today’s gathering and they shared why they believe changes are necessary.