Advocates call for parole reform

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lawmakers and advocates are calling on Albany to pass legislation to reform the parole system.

Those advocates say unjust parole policies are impacting Black and brown New Yorkers at a much higher rate — and that many are criminal offenses.

“In Monroe County, local tax payer money is used to re-incarcerate mostly Black and brown New Yorkers for non criminal offenses,” Executive Director of New York United for Justice Alexander Horwitz said.

Sen. Jeremy Cooney says the goal is to make the criminal justice system more restorative.