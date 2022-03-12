ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of mental health advocates rallied in Albany to voice their opposition to any expansion to “Kendra’s Law”.

The law, which was enacted in 1999, allows courts in New York state to determine treatment for people with a severe mental illness, sometimes involuntarily.

Harvey Rosenthal is the CEO of the New York Association Of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services, and he believes Kendra’s Law is the wrong approach to addressing severe mental illness In New York State.

“Too often the court orders are forcing people into the same services that failed them the first time. That doesn’t make any sense. Let’s get these new models up and make them available to people.” Rosenthal said.

Those who are for the law argue it ensures that people who require mental health treatment get the specific treatment they need instead of being trapped in the revolving doors of the mental health and criminal justice systems.

In Governor Hochul’s executive budget – Kendra’s Law could potentially be extended for another five years – until 2027.