Adventures in the past: Local antique shop reopens its doors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An antique store has reopened its doors for business in the Strong Museum corridor.

The owner hopes his store will be a destination for tourists and those who love adventures in the past.

In every corner of this antique store there is a rare find. Jack Darcy the owner of the Rochester Antique Market and Galleries hopes to contribute to the local economy, by attracting tourist from Canada and locals interested in historical items.

“I’ve seen the passion and need people have to learn about the past and see how things were used then and then kind of see how they can have an impact for themselves or for their children,” said Darcy.

Darcy reopened his doors after being closed for two years as they expanded. He redesigned the layout, each area has a theme. Visitors can browse and learn a little bit about history.

“You come in for the experience, for the learning. Leave with something, even if you don’t buy anything, you leave with something. That’s self improvement,” said Darcy.

There is something for everyone’s interest — from popular TV shows, wood furniture of the Adirondacks, international collective items and toys of the ages. There are even old cereal boxes from the Buffalo Bills.

Darcey said he soon plans on creating historical tours and classes at his shop.

The store is located 155 Monroe Ave. It is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and on Sundays, 12 through 5 p.m.

