ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advantage Federal Credit Union launched its first donation campaign, collecting items for the Veteran’s Outreach Center as they celebrate the VOC’s 50th anniversary.

They’re looking for donations of personal care products and gift cards.

We went down to the location in Gates Thursday to learn more about the campaign.

And spoke to branch manager paula fritz.

“To me it’s personal,” said branch manager Paula Fritz, whose father died overseas. “It’s very emotional. It’s giving back, and I think the veterans do deserve that.”

If you want to donate, the program runs through November 10 at all local Advantage Federal Credit Union branches. You don’t need to be a customer of the bank to contribute.