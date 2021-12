ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health welcomed five Christmas babies on Saturday.

One baby was born at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Four babies were born at Rochester General Hospital.

The picture below is baby boy Jackson, who was born today at RGH a little after 6 a.m. He was born at 6 lbs, 7 oz. and 19 inches long.

Congratulations to all the Christmas babies and their families!