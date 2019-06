Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) A bill passed in the assembly and senate giving people who have been adopted the right to receive their original birth certificate when they turn 18.

Before, adoptees usually received an amended birth certificate with the names of their adopted parents on it. This was to protect the identities of the birth parents.

A similar bill was passed in 2017, but was vetoed by Governor Andrew Cuomo. At the time, he said a more comprehensive bill needed to be written.