Adam Interviews Frederick Douglass Relative

Kenneth Morris, Jr., Frederick Douglass' great-great-great grandson, is moving the Frederick Douglas Family Initiatives to Rochester.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - For years, Kenneth Morris, Jr. was walking a path far afield from the path walked by his legendary ancestors, Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, but in 2005 he read an article about human trafficking in National Geographic that changed his life.

The desire to help that bubbled to the surface prompted him to co-found the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives to fight human trafficking.

He's now in the process of moving that non-profit to Rochester, the city Frederick Douglass called home for 25 years.

Morris talked with Adam while visiting to join in on Rochester's bicentennial celebration of Douglass.

Adam: Folks ask you what type of connection to you feel to Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington. What do you say?

Morris: I typically get two questions when people meet me for the first time. The first one is, “So you're related to Frederick Douglass and to Booker T. Washington? So what do you do?” And they always follow that up with, “And it better be good.” That's the first question and the other one is, “How are the two families related.” We know that Douglass and Washington weren't related to each other so as my mother explained this evening it happened through the union of her parents... I'm very proud to carry the lineage and heritage of both of these American heroes and to have their blood flowing through my veins. When we started in 2007 I was just kind of getting my feet wet, I had come from the advertising and marketing world and running my own business and we cater to the cruise industry, the travel industry and wasn't really connected to my lineage at all. I've always known I descended from both men but I never celebrated it for a lot of reasons. I saw what the pressure had done to those who came before me. So when we started I was trying to feel this connection and every time I would introduce myself and I'd have to say all of these greats, the great-great-great grandson and the great-great grandson and sometimes when people would introduce me they would get too many greats or too little greats. So I was trying to tell students that were not that far removed from the legacy of slavery and also both men. And it just hit me one day that in talking with my great-grandmother who lived to be a 103, she lived well into my 20s and she met Frederick Douglass when she was about 8 years old and she didn't know that she was going to grow up and marry his grandson … And then all of the sudden it just hit me that my great-grandmother touched Frederick Douglass' hands and hugged him and loved on him and my aunt did the same with her father so hands that touched the great Frederick Douglass and hands that touched the great Booker T. Washington also touched mine so even with all those greats I'm just one person away from them.

Adam: If Frederick Douglass could be transported to this time and he could see your work and not just your work, but society's work up to this point, how do you think he'd react?

Morris: I don't think we really know what Frederick Douglass would think, but I will say because his blood flows through my veins, I'll take some liberty and attempt to answer the question. He would no doubt be pleased that there has been progress but he would no doubt recognize that there's still a lot of work that still needs to be done. If he were here today he'd be speaking truth to power and he would be agitating and I think that's what he calls all of us to do today.

Adam: The connections here are palpable when it comes to Frederick Douglass. The non-profit will be moving here. What connection to feel when it comes to our town, our city?

Morris: This hallowed ground. Frederick Douglass spent 25 years here. He and my great-great-great grandmother Anna Murray-Douglass raised their children here. He published the North Star newspaper in Rochester which was the leading abolitionist voice and I think most importantly he chose to be buried here in Mt. Hope cemetery. The spirit of Frederick Douglass is in all of us. His spirit is in Rochester certainly, but history lives in each of us and we all descend from somebody that made a difference and when we talk to young people who a lot of times don't feel like they have hope or there's no connection to their past, they don't know where they come from ... We all have greatness flowing through our veins and we each have history in each of us, but the future depends on how we carry that forth.