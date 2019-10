Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello is expected to announce his run for county executive on Saturday.

Democratic officials tell News 8 Bello will hold a news conference Saturday morning to declare his bid to take on Cheryl Dinolfo this November.

Elected in 2016 to replace Dinolfo as county clerk, Bello became the first Democrat to hold that position in a decade.

Dinolfo, who is also in her first term as County Executive, was elected in 2015 to her current position.