Adam Bello responds to Monroe County budget results

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello is blasting the recently passed Monroe County budget, which passed 19-10 on Tuesday night.

Bello is taking aim at about $52,000 that he says was stripped away from a proposed permanent downtown DMV location.

In a statement, Bello said, “I realized over the course of the last year, there were many issues that embarrassed republican leadership over their stewardship of the County Clerk’s office, however, political retribution leveled against city residents is wrong.”

Bello went on to say that the money that’s intended to be used for additional daycare support will instead be go to cover existing budget deficits.

Read the full statement below:

“Last night, County Legislature Republicans chose party politics over helping nearly 250,000 people in our community. We have an obligation to make sure everyone is treated fairly, regardless of where they live or who they know.

“My office has been working with the County Administration to resolve the inequity of DMV services offered to City residents for 6 months. Pulling funding for this project is choosing politics over helping those in need.

“I realized over the course of the last year, there were many issues that embarrassed Republican leadership over their stewardship of the County Clerk’s office, however, political retribution leveled against city residents is wrong. The issue of transportation has been identified by the anti-poverty taskforce as one of the biggest impediments for people living in poverty. Our office is also the main provider of photo identification for county residents, including non-driver ID cards.

“For the County Republicans to take this money and give the impression that it was going to be used to fund additional daycare spots when it is in fact going to cover an existing budget deficit is unconscionable. It shows that Monroe County Republicans value the title of Republican more than Monroe County.”