Adam Bello proposes new law to prevent gun shop thefts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive democratic candidate Adam Bello proposed a law that he said will prevent gun shop robberies.

Bello, the current Monroe County Clerky said 40% of all guns taken off the streets are stolen; many of them are from gun shops.

Chinappi Gun Shop in Parma has been robbed seven times in the past 11 years. Over 82 guns were stolen from that store alone. Bello said he wants to prevent incidents like that from happening.

Bello’s new legislation would require gun shops to put security measures in place. This includes the use of locked metal cabinets, anti-theft alarms, video monitoring, and security gates. It also requires shop owners to keep an inventory of the guns they have in stock and check annually to see if any are missing. Any missing guns would have to be reported to local police.

The law would also create stronger enforcement mechanisms, including requiring cities or towns to take away Certificates of Occupancy from dealers who repeatedly fail to meet these security requirements.

Bello said his law is modeled after the Gun Theft Prevention Act, introduced by Congressman Joe Morelle in May. Morelle’s goal is to prevent guns from getting into the hands of dangerous criminals. Bello has a similar goal here in Monroe County.

“We can do that locally and the truth is if crimes are being committed with stolen firearms then we should get to the root of that problem and prevent those firearms from being stolen in the first place,” Bello said.

Bello is running against incumbent Cheryl Dinolfo in the County Executive race. She isn’t commenting on Bello’s proposed law.