Actor Sean Astin gives keynote address at Recovery Luncheon in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our very own John Kucko emceed an event for the East House Thursday, but he wasn’t the only celebrity in the room.

Actor Sean Astin of Rudy, and Lord of the Rings, gave the keynote address at the 11th annual Celebration and Hope Recovery Luncheon today in Rochester.

The event celebrates those who make the effort to help others live more fulfilling lives, for people who have mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Astin spoke on a very personal level for some 600 people who were in attendance.