Local activists stand behind Greyhounds move to ban warrant-less searches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local advocates stood behind Greyhound on Wednesday after they announced last week the company will no longer allow customs and border protection agents to search its buses without warrants.

Activists took a stand in a show of solidarity with Greyhound for its stance. They said it’s a victory and a reason to celebrate what they called a good decision.

“I’m just incredibly happy that Greyhound has taken this stance and it’s one step closer for making our city truly a sanctuary city for those who are undocumented in our community,” Activist Stevie Vargas said. “It’s one step closer to saying ICE you are not welcome here.”

When asked to speak with United States Customs and Border Protection, the agency released a statement on Wednesday.

“While CBP does not comment on materials asserted to be leaked internal memos, management regularly disseminates information to reinforce existing protocols. For decades, U.S. Border Patrol agents have routinely engaged in enforcement operations at transportation hubs. Enforcement operations away from the immediate border are performed consistent with law and in direct support of immediate border enforcement efforts, and such operations function as a means of preventing smuggling and other criminal organizations from exploitation of existing transportation hubs to travel further into the United States. The U.S. Border Patrol conducts regular outreach with transportation companies to foster good working relationships.”

— CBP Spokesperson

Greyhound said its main goal and concern is the safety of the passengers. It hopes this new policy will help improve the travel experience for all customers.

