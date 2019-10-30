Activists rally outside DA’s office, protesting ‘mass incarceration crisis’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local activist group held a vigil outside of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

The group, Citizen Action of New York, protested what they call “the mass incarceration crisis” in New York state.

Activists say their rally was all about giving a voice to those who lost their own in the system.

Members of citizen action NY and other organizations are holding a vigil outside the DA’s office to call attention to the mass incarceration crisis in NY @News_8 pic.twitter.com/OQgWZP6nQF — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 30, 2019

Citizen Action of NY is also accusing current Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley of over-charging suspects, coercing plea deals, and pushing for longer sentences. In doing say, they say Doorley is inadvertently harming communities.

“Incarceration does nothing to make our homes safer,” said Stevie Vargas of Citizen Action of New York. “It further destabilizes black and brown communities.

“We want to give a moment of silence for people who have been wrongfully incarcerated. people who have been brutalized by the justice system, and those who are no longer here to share their stories.

Another group, with Gates to Recovery, also came out to protest in opposition of the Citizen Action of NY event — defending DA Doorley.

Gates to Recovery also came out to protest in opposition to the vigil and to advocate for Sandra Doorley who they stated has been a huge help in fighting the opioid epidemic @News_8 pic.twitter.com/WXa9JD6pwD — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 30, 2019

Activists with Citizen Action of NY also spoke in favor of the proposed Police Accountability Board — which city residents will have a chance to vote on come Election Day.

