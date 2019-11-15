Activists rally for better prison alternatives

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Activist gathered in Albany Thursday to rally for better pretrial services and alternatives to prison in New York State.

The reforms are set to take effect on January 1. They’re designed to protect the pretrial freedoms of thousands of New Yorkers.

Advocates called on the legislature to increase funds for programs that help people with housing, healthcare, and education.

The rally comes as several state lawmakers propose laws that would curb those reforms that were passed last session.