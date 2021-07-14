Activists gather in Rochester for a fourth night of protests against Cuban government

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Rochester, for a fourth night of demonstrations against Cuba’s government.

They’re calling for basic human rights for the Cuban people, and railing against the economic crisis there. As Cuba battles a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, they also want more access to health care and the vaccine.

“The reason we’re united here is we’re fighting for our country’s freedom,” said protester Yeny Valdez. “Cuba, we have been under a dictatorship for 62 years and we are done. We need military intervention because they are killing our people.”

“It’s very limited internet access because their internet was cut off, their lives were cut off, the communist country is starving them, they are shouting for freedom,” said protester Ivis Pendones.

Valdez is calling on the Rochester community to speak up and fill out petitions to urge the U.S. government to help Cuba.