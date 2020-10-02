Activists call for rent freeze, eviction moratorium extension

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Housing Justice Alliance is calling on lawmakers to prevent evictions due to the pandemic.

Activists are asking for a rent freeze or an extension of the eviction moratorium lasting for one year after the pandemic is over.

They also want guarantees that utilities will not be shut off due to pandemic related financial hardship. “I am a renter, I feel like my life is on the line and in jeopardy if we don’t get this help now,” Lead Tenant Organizer of Citywide Tenant Union Barbara Rivera said. “I don’t want to be in a homeless shelter or bouncing house to house from family members. A lot of people don’t have the priviledge to do that.”

Advocates also want housing vouchers for people in shelters.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced moratorium on COVID-related residential evictions will be extended until January 1, 2021.