Activist group ranks Seneca Park Zoo among worst zoo for elephants

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - An animal advocacy group has ranked the Seneca Park Zoo ninth among its list of the "10 Worst Zoos for Elephants."

In Defense of Animals says the elephants at the Seneca Park Zoo, Genny C., Lilac, Moki and Chana, all suffer from conditions from living in "small, unnatural zoo enclosures."

According to the group, the elephants have "maladies like lameness, joint disease and arthritis" which are typically seen in older elephants.

“Seneca Park Zoo sells its so-called ‘senior’ elephants short,” said Fleur Dawes of In Defense of Animals. “The Seneca elephants would be in the prime of their lives in the wild; Seneca Park Zoo labels them ‘geriatric’ to hide crippling lameness, joint disease, and arthritis caused by inadequate captive conditions.”

In Defense of Animals is now calling on Seneca Park Zoo (and other zoos) to get rid of its exhibit.

In response to the ranking, Seneca Park Zoo leaders said the zoo has "a world-class program of elephant care that meets high animal welfare standards of accreditation and includes nutrition, exercise and enrichment."

At the same time, the zoo says its elephant exhibit helps raise attention to issues elephants face across the world.

Full statement from Seneca Park Zoo's Director of Animal Care and Conservation Dr. Louis DiVincenti:

As an AZA-accredited Zoo, Seneca Park Zoo has a world-class program of elephant care that meets high animal welfare standards of accreditation and includes nutrition, exercise and enrichment. Every decision we make – from the food the elephants eat, to the enrichment they receive, and the veterinary care provided – is driven by the best animal welfare for the elephants.

Combine our love of elephants with the science of elephant welfare, the expertise of elephant care professionals, as well as our modern elephant habitat and program, and we are confident that these animals are provided everything they need to thrive.

We are losing elephants at the rate of 96 a day in Africa. Every year, Seneca Park Zoo inspires hundreds of thousands of people to care about and take action for the survival of African elephants. Guests love these animals: they love watching them get their daily baths, engage with their keepers and roam their enriching habitat. Moki - 36, Chana - 36, Lilac - 40, and Genny C – 41, inspire our community to take personal action as well as to make donations to our conservation partners like the International Elephant Foundation, for which we raised over $15,000 in 2018 alone.

We encourage anyone who would like to learn more to visit https://www.aza.org/elephantconservation/

Dr. Louis DiVincenti is the Assistant Director of Animal Care and Conservation at Seneca Park Zoo. He is the only animal welfare board-certified zoo veterinarian in NY, and only one of three in the US.