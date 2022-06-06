ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Rochester Police are speaking out about the shooting at a birthday party Saturday night that left a 16-year-old girl dead. At the same time, non-profits that serve Rochester explain this is another example of gang culture luring teens into gun fights.

Since identifying the 16-year-old victim as Zahira Smith, police have determined she and the 18-year-old woman who was also shot were not the intended targets. RPD has one suspect in custody and hopes more witnesses will come forward.

As bullets struck the home during the birthday party, another group at the party returned fire. When police arrived, they arrested 18-year-old Ameer Andrews, who was allegedly part of the group that fired back with an illegal weapon.

“At the same time, he’s also a potential witness to what occurred during this,” Lt. Greg Bello with Rochester Police told us. “So, our investigators have interviewed him, and will continue to interview him about what he knows about the situations that led up to it.”

Activists like Jerome Underwood, President of Action for a Better Community, want the city to officially acknowledge gangs are luring teens to commit these violent crimes. Creating a culture where anyone can easily access guns and feel the need to carry them to a birthday party.

“Gang culture is pervasive in Rochester,” Underwood explained. “And this is why I mentioned earlier that it takes all of us to find a way to lean into young people. Because other people are leaning into them, and their methods are very different than mine.”

“That no snitch culture, enough of that,” Lt. Bello added. “If you know somebody that is carrying a gun you need to tell somebody or if you know somebody that is involved in a feud that can escalate to gun violence you need to tell somebody. It’s on you as well.”

In the aftermath of this double shooting on Emerson St. members of Pathways to Peace combed the neighborhood and spoke to the victim’s family to calm any thoughts of retaliation. Non-profits like Action for a Better Community also have outlets you can contact to find a better path through counseling, education, or jobs.

“We work with families and want to know what is going on with that family,” Underwood said. “To make sure we can work with them and move them to prosperity. All the things that we work on we don’t do ourselves but through community partners.”

In the case of Zahira Smith’s killing, no arrests have been made for those responsible for her death specifically. Rochester has now had 29 homicides so far in 2022.

The Smith family tells us Ameer Andrews is due back in the City Court at 2:00 pm on June 10th. They encourage anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers to help them get justice.