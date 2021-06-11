Accessible park coming to Greece, thanks to young girl’s fundraiser

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A young girl’s dream to make a local playground more accessible has come true.

Last year, 8-year old Santii Patel came up with the idea of bringing a new wheelchair-accessible swing to a Greece park. Along with Patel’s fundraisers, the Town of Greece and the organization Endless Highway helped make the project a reality.

“She had a dream to have an inclusive swing the town of Greece and the Town of Greece listened,” said Peter O’Brien, Greece director of parks and recreation. “The Town of Greece is now supporting the rest of the playground, the new swing, the sensory center, shade system all things designed for those with disabilities and those of all abilities.”

O’Brien says around 25 volunteers are helping build the new swing, and anyone can come down and lend a hand. The accessible park is set to open in July.