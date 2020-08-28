ACC COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group increases testing procedures for conference teams

FILE – This Sept. 7, 2019, file photo shows the ACC logo atop the chain marker during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Duke and North Carolina A&T, in Durham, N.C. There’s a growing trend at Atlantic Coast Conference football games: alcohol sales to the general public. Now everyone can enjoy their beverage of choice at most ACC stadiums, not just boosters and donors. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — After initially releasing its first report from the ACC Medical Advisory Group on July 29, the ACC has announced a change in testing procedures for fall sports.

After requiring one test per week for all sports considered of medium and high risk, the conference will move to three tests per week.

Athletes, coaches, trainers and other staff members of the team in close contact in football, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, volleyball, and wrestling will still be given a test within three days of the first game of that week. For football, an additional test must be done the day before the game and a final one within 48 hours after the game. For the other listed sports, the other two tests can be administered at the direction of each institution. Additional testing can be done by each school if it decides to do so.

In sports like baseball, softball, and cross country athletes will be tested every other week starting with the first week of a game. For golf, tennis, and track and field no testing is required other than those in close contact with those suspected of having COVID-19 or those presenting symptoms.

The ACC has also added that every college-athlete who tests positive will go through cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before returning to activities.

Each non-conference opponent will have to meet the ACC’s minimum testing standards for the seven days prior to facing off with an ACC team.

