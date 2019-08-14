Local abuse claims mounting on first day of Child Victims Act

In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 photo, Brian Toale shows a photo of himself at 16 years old in New York. Thousands of people who say they were molested as children in New York state will head to court this week to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers and the institutions where they worked. Toale, 66, who says he was molested by an employee at a Catholic high school he attended on Long Island, was one of the leaders in the fight to pass the Child Victims Act. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It didn’t take long for victims of sexual abuse to take action after a new state law was enacted Wednesday.

More than 35 lawsuits were filed in Monroe County in the last six hours, and most of them are against the Rochester Catholic Diocese.

The lawsuits were not unexpected and most of them filed in Monroe County named Catholic priests and parishes where they say the abused happened.

So far thousands of cases have been filed in New York state, due to the new Child Victims Act, which suspends the statue of limitations, and for the next year allows victims of child sext abuse against the abuser or the organization responsible.

“Our Diocesan efforts to heal and restore victims, and create a safe environment will continue,” said Bishop Salvatore Matano, Rochester Catholic Diocese. “We will remain vigilant. I ask for your prayers as many difficult decisions have to be made in order to address the financial impact upon our Diocese. We are reviewing all possibilities that certainly include a path that is sensitive and fair to all victims.”

The Rochester Catholic Diocese says it has not received an allegation of child sexual abuse since 2006.

Bishop Matano says the church has programs in place to create a safe environment for children in the church.

Another local lawsuit named the Webster Central School District involving a case from the late 60s:

