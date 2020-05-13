Abundance Food Co-Op launches program for SNAP recipients

Abundance Food Co-Op has partnered with Field & Fork Network to launch a new program called Double Up Food Bucks. (Photo provided by Abundance Food Co-op)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Abundance Food Co-Op has partnered with Field & Fork Network to launch a new program called Double Up Food Bucks.

The program offers a $1 for $1 match to buy fresh fruits and vegetables for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients. Double Up Food Bucks provides SNAP recipients with up to $10 a day in matching funds to dollars spent, on qualifying purchases.

“We believe we are offering something that Rochester area SNAP users could really benefit from. Finding ways to make our local dollars stay in the community, while helping to feed families, and supporting local farmers, is what the Co-Op is all about,” Co-Op General Manager Chris Pepe said in a statement.