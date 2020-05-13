Live Now
Abundance Food Co-Op launches program for SNAP recipients

Abundance Food Co-Op has partnered with Field & Fork Network to launch a new program called Double Up Food Bucks.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Abundance Food Co-Op has partnered with Field & Fork Network to launch a new program called Double Up Food Bucks.

The program offers a $1 for $1 match to buy fresh fruits and vegetables for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients. Double Up Food Bucks provides SNAP recipients with up to $10 a day in matching funds to dollars spent, on qualifying purchases.

“We believe we are offering something that Rochester area SNAP users could really benefit from. Finding ways to make our local dollars stay in the community, while helping to feed families, and supporting local farmers, is what the Co-Op is all about,” Co-Op General Manager Chris Pepe said in a statement.

  • Anyone receiving SNAP benefits is eligible to participate; there is no cost to join.
  • There is no limit to the amount of accrued points you can use towards eligible purchases.
  • Eligible purchases include fresh, whole fruits and vegetables, like apples, lettuce, carrots, and avocados; produce items not eligible would include pre-cut items such as veggie trays, fruit cups, baby carrots, and processed or frozen fruit and vegetables.
  • Anyone can shop at the Co-Op; you do not need to be a shareholder

