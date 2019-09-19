Abby Wambach to be inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame Saturday

United States’ Abby Wambach applauds the fans following a 2-0 win against China during an international friendly soccer match, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Glendale, AZ. Wambach will retire after the final game of the U.S. Women’s Nation team’s 2015 Victory Tour. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Soccer legend and Pittsford native Abby Wambach will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame this Saturday.

Wambach, who is the all-time leading scorer in women’s international soccer with 184 goals, played in four World Cups and two Olympic Games on her way to 255 international appearances for the United States. She maintained excellence on the field from her international team debut in 2001 through her final game in 2015.

“Never did I think it would be possible to have had the career I had, to play with the players I played with to the the world the way I’ve seen it,” Wambach told us leading up to her final game.

Wambach’s honors include being named the USSF Female Player of the year six times, (2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012), the CONCACAF female player of the year in 2014 and the FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year in 2012. In 2013, she was named to the U.S. Women’s National Team All-Time Best XI.

In a 2017 Adam Interview, Abby spoke about her post-retirement life, being a step-parent, her battle with addiction and more in a wide-ranging conversation.

Wambach will join Sunil Gulati as the only two inductees in the 2019 class. Gulati was president of the U.S. Soccer Fedartion from 2006 through 2018. He guided U.S. Soccer during a perioud when the U.S. Women’s National Team won two World Cups and the men’s team reacched the quarterfinals in 2002.

Located in Frisco, Texas, the National Soccer Hall of Fame has honored soccer achievements and contributors in the United States since 1979.

If you’d like to be there for the ceremony, tickets are available online.