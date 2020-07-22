Abby Wambach among 30 owners for new women’s pro-soccer franchise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Abby Wambach is making history again — this time in her retirement.

She is helping launch a new women’s pro-soccer franchise in LA. The team is called Angel City Football Club.

It will be the only female majority owned team in pro sports.

“Who doesn’t dream of this, being a part of investing, and being a part of championships and being a part of it forever? This for me is a way to stay involved for the rest of my life,” said Wambach.

Sports Illustrated called the ownership group ‘loaded’.

There are 30 owners including soccer legends Mia Ham, Abby Wambach and Julie Foudy. Actresses Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain are included as well as Serena Williams and her 2-year-old daughter Alexis.