AAA: Americans think drivers won’t get caught driving high

Research from the AAA Foundation for traffic safety has some concerning statistics. It shows about 15-million Americans report using marijuana and then driving a vehicle within an hour over the past 30 days.

It’s a new survey out Wednesday after AAA did a year-long study last year. Drugged driving is a new growing concern from the organization.

According to AAA, the impacts of driving after smoking pot could slow your reaction time, impairs, and possibly decrease car handling performance. A spokesperson said that drivers that drive high on marijuana are twice as likely to crash. Their research also shows that 7% of Americans surveyed don’t have a problem with people driving high on marijuana, yet less than two percent think it’s ok to drink and drive.

On the other hand, 80 % of motorists surveyed support laws making it illegal to drive with a certain amount of pot in the body.

“About 70 percent of Americans think that drivers won’t get caught for driving high on marijuana. But at the same time, drug recognition experts have arrested more people for driving high since 2015. In fact, those arrests have gone up 20 percent in the past four years,” said Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations for AAA Western and Central New York.

Millennials are more likely to report driving within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days. Men are more likely than women to report driving shortly after using pot in the past 30 days.

AAA urges drivers to avoid driving while impaired stressing that even if a drug is legal–it does not mean it is safe to operate a motor vehicle under its influence.