A Water rescue by boat in Mt. Morris

A woman gets trapped in her car after driving over a flooded roadway and is rescued by a neighbor

A water rescue took place Thursday morning just outside of Mt. Morris on a flooded roadway. A normal morning drive turned into a what felt like a life-threatening crisis as a woman was stranded on a flooded road, trapped in her car.

David Wirth was drinking his morning coffee when his neighborhood roads started to flood. “The water came up so fast,” said Wirth. “I looked out and saw a car out here and said, ‘Turn around, don’t try it.’

Two cars did turn around. A third car did not listen. “I heard this screaming, help me, please help me, help me,” said Wirth. She lost control. The car floated hundreds of feet.

She was unable to open the driver’s side door but could get the passenger door open. The water continued to rise. Wirth remembered he bought a rowboat two years ago and was motivated by the screams. “She was scared. She was yelling at the top of her lungs for a long time.”

It took him 15 minutes to get his boat and paddle along the makeshift river. It was 200 yards to the flooded car. “I just reached over and grabbed her arm and just pulled, and got her to the top of the car,” said Wirth.

It only takes about six inches of water to cause a loss of control and two feet of water on a roadway can sweep away most SUV’s and pickup trucks.