A Victor teen’s cautionary tale of vaping

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A Victor teenager who was hospitalized due to vaping is sharing his story with other college students.

Giovanni Marino spent more than a week in the hospital this fall — including several days in intensive care after doctors discovered fluid in his lungs.

Marino said he started vaping nicotine products during his freshman year when friends told him it would help him focus and calm down.

He began buying stronger and stronger vape products and said he was fully hooked within just two weeks. Ultimately his habit was about 20 packs of cigarettes in nicotine per day.

Marino said he was also vaping THC products.

When he couldn’t stop vomiting during a family vacation they rushed him to a hospital. Marino was at Finger Lakes Community College on Thursday to warn students about the dangers of vaping.

“A lot of kids feel confident that when their friends are telling them something is safe, they trust them. And I think people that do say it’s safe really truly believe that it is. And that’s misinformation, that’s miseducation, and that’s the core of the problem. And that’s what needs to be fixed,” said Marino.

Marino’s doctors believe his lungs were weakened by the nicotine and he may have inhaled cyanide from black market THC products.

They say his lungs will never return to 100% due to scar tissue.