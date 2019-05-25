CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC-TV) - Military veteran Kevin Troy is on end of life care at the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs with a brain tumor. One of his last wishes is to see his son graduate high school, but that's not until the end of June. Kevin might not have that long. His son Caleb Troy, his school, and the VA wanted to do one thing Friday afternoon.

"Just the biggest smile possible on his face," says Caleb.

The VA is attempting to pull off an early graduation ceremony with most of Bloomfield's seniors. Luckily the school and VA were not alone in putting this together.

Gina Deck with the VA says, "The whole baseball team, softball teams, they rallied together, including the band."

"I've done similar events before, but I've not had this level of...this thing just snowballed," says an overwhelmed Carol Thompson, one of Kevin's caretakers on the Palliative Care Unit.

Over 100 people were in attendance in Building 5 for the event. For the end of life care team, granting this wish for Kevin was no small feat, but a welcome challenge.

"Our goal is comfort, and we always want to provide for good days and happy moments," says Thompson.

Caleb walked the stage, as did his class...all of it for Kevin to take in and make a fond memory. And Caleb's "smile mission"? Even Kevin, a veteran of the Army, Navy, and Air Force with nearly 30 years of military service couldn't help himself.

"That is just phenomenal," says Kevin grinning. "It's overwhelming to tell you the truth."

In addition to walking the stage, Caleb and his sister were awarded scholarships from the Bloomfield Lions Club. Caleb Troy plans to continue his education at Finger Lakes Community College and pursue a degree in Mechanical Technology.

