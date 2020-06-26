A trip to the hospital looks different now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of people are visiting their loved ones after months of separation.

Now that hospitals are allowing visits, they have a new process in place and rules for visitors.

At Strong Hospital, the experience visiting a patient is very different than it was.

When you arrive, if you don’t already have a mask, one will be provided for you.

A nurse will screen you at the door and ask you questions. Your temperature will be taken, then it’s time to move along to the main lobby, where employees behind plexiglass will ask for your license and phone number, along with who you’re visiting.

“I think there’s a little bit of confusion and understandably so,” said Strong Hospital’s Kelly Luther. “We do let folks identify two visitors as of yesterday, but they can’t visit on the same day, so the easiest way to remember it is it’s one visitor at the bedside at a time.”

Each visitor is allowed to stay for up to four hours.