Texting scam in Monroe County could put entire community in danger

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — As we end the year, phone calls and texts from scammers trying to steal information are on the rise. Officials across Monroe County are sounding the alarm about one particular scam they say could be putting the whole community at risk.

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo says COVID-19 could be playing a role in the increase of phone and text scams targeting residents.

“We’re asking people to do more things online we’re asking them to consider new ways to communicate and people are finding ways to take advantage,” Romeo said.

Ironically. Romeo was the target of a potential texting scam claiming to be from her own department, a scam she says can impact the whole community if people fall victim.

“Myself just yesterday got a text appearing to my somebody issuing pistol permits which is under the jurisdiction of the Monroe county clerk,” said Romeo. “We know that theft often is one of the ways that guns up end in our communities into the wrong hand and that’s really important information.”

The scam texts sent throughout our area could look like they’re from officials, and try to fool you into thinking the message is urgent. Experts warn clicking on links or responding with personal information could leave you open to theft or even identity fraud.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scams involving telephone and mobile services have seen a huge spike this year compared to past.

Giving just small amount of information could open the door for more attacks according to Cyber Security Consultant Paul Robinson.

“If you give them a username and password for Netflix not only is Netflix in trouble but more often than not were using similar usernames and passwords for other accounts, banking health care things of that nature which could cause even more damage to you,” Robinson said. “It’s like giving away the keys to your house or to your car, it’s that dangerous.”

Experts say never respond with personal information and always verify any questionable alerts you receive by calling the company directly yourself.

More tips from the federal communications commission can be found here.