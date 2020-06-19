A summer read for baseball lovers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local author Scott Pitoniak has published a new for baseball fans entitled “Remembrances of Swings Past: A Lifetime of Baseball Stories.”

Pitoniak calls upon his 50-plus years of covering the National Pastime to share stories of the greats – from Mickey Mantle to Derek Jeter. He also takes us behind the scenes at the ballpark.

“The Minor League experience plays big in many of these essays that are in the book because I think that is baseball kind of at its grassroots,” said Pitoniak on Friday during News 8 at Noon. “I also wanted the behind the scenes people so I’ve got an essay in there about the guy who operates the hand-held scoreboard inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park.”

Pitoniak’s book hits the shelves at a time when the game is on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans for its return have hit a snag as Major League owners and players squabble over money.

“The great thing about baseball in the past was that during extremely difficult times, whether it be world wars, after 9/11, even after the flu epidemic/pandemic of 1918 baseball provided us with a certain sense of normalcy,” noted Pitoniak. “It has that opportunity to do that again but unfortunately the people who run the game and play the game at the highest levels really are totally out of touch.”

In the absence of games, now’s a great time to curl up with a book about baseball. Order a paperback or digital version of “Remembrances of Swings Past: A Lifetime of Baseball Stories” online at Amazon.com.