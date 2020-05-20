A splash in demand for pools as people look for at-home activities this summer

As the weather warms and public schools remain closed until further notice, some people are taking matters into their own hands and buying a pool themselves. Karen Adams is one of those people. She has lived with her husband and children in Mendon for about six years and has only considered getting a pool.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a few years,” said Adams, “We enjoy everyone else’s pool that have been gracious enough to let us swim.” This year has been defined by the coronavirus forcing people to stay home. That was one of the main factors that triggered the Adams family to get a pool.

Oasis Pool & Spa has seen a big "splash" in demand for at-home pools.



Watch the pool party with @AdamChodak on @News_8 at 5! pic.twitter.com/3d6KY0loV4 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) May 20, 2020

“While we do wish we were in school, they’ve at least been able to kind of, see the process of building the pool,” said Adams. The pool is being installed by Oasis Pool & Spa, a company that specializes in inground pools. The company has seen a big splash in demand.

“I think it’s because people are home more, they can’t go out in public and stuff like that,” said James Comuzie, a foreman with Oasis. They have even had to get help from Touched by the Sun Pools to handle the extra demand. “People are realizing they want to spend more time at home, and what better way to do that than have your own backyard oasis,” said Comuzie.

According to Home Guide, the average price for an in-ground pool is about $35,000 and an above ground pool, about $3,000.