ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The past two years have been anything but easy, but one local non-profit had a goal of putting smiles on peoples’ faces.

RocDog has brought a little joy to the area to the area with the help of four paws, a wet nose and a big personality.

The non-profit, which started in February of 2021, provides dog therapy work in the community. Founder Paul Anthony created RocDog after welcoming a Goldendoodle named Joshua into his own family.

“I got Joshua as a puppy, hoping to make him a therapy dog within another group. But with the pandemic, everything shut down so I couldn’t find a group that would certify him,” Anthony said. “I finally got so frustrated, I decided to make my own non-profit.”

At the beginning, Anthony’s goal was to have three certified therapy dogs, but that quickly expanded.

“We thought we would be in Rochester with a few dogs and now we are at 72 dogs and 107 volunteers,” Anthony said.

The team has English Mastiffs that weigh 180 lbs. and Yorkshire Terriers that weigh 4 lbs. But regardless of the type or size of the dog, it’s clear that the community loves them.

“In the end, regardless of whether you’ve got a medical problem, you’re fighting cancer, or you’re living in a senior facility and can’t have a dog anymore, a dog just brings a smile to a face, which just lightens everybody’s day,” Anthony said.

He adds that he especially saw a need for the therapy dogs during the pandemic, when more people were spending time indoors and isolated from others.

“We see it all the time. We walk into a room, whether it’s a hospital room, or a nursing home, or a memory care unit, people who are just isolated with the pandemic,” Anthony said. “We found early on, a lot of those places really worked hard to be able to allow us to come in just because they saw how this was affecting their clients and the people who live there.”

RocDog is now serving 75 different places across four counties, including schools, hospitals, nursing homes and police departments.











“We go to the 911 Call Center four times a week,” Anthony said. “It’s a very stressful job. People don’t realize the hard work they’ve got, so we’re there lots. We work with the sheriff’s department, we work with probation downtown, so law enforcement is an important part of what we do.”

Regardless of where they go, or who they meet, RocDog’s main goal is to make people smile.

“We just like visiting people. I’ve got wonderful volunteers and wonderful dogs, and we just like being in the community helping people,” Anthony said.

RocDog currently works with three trainers in the area that help certify dogs through Canine Good Citizen classes. The training takes place over the course of eight weeks.

You can find more information about the organization by clicking here.