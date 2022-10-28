ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you haven’t planned out how your kids will trick or treat, your commute home on Halloween, and prepping your home, authorities said now is the time to ensure you can safely enjoy Halloween.

From what costume your children pick out to planning the route and communication while they trick or treat all play a key role in being safe over the weekend. News 8 spoke to Monroe County Deputies and AAA about what you should know.

Those who specialize in public safety anticipate public and private Halloween parties, plus trick or treating will draw huge turnouts in many neighborhoods and businesses. So, it’s important you stay alert while driving, making sure you know where your kids are, and your property is ready.

All this week, the community engagement division of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been handing out Halloween Safety Flyers. They explain it starts with what costume you get your child — to make sure it can be spotted on the street, and they can move well in it.

“Kids that are into costumes have appropriate size costumes that they’re not falling or tripping over as they’re running around the neighborhood,” Deputy Filip Fantanza explained. “We ask that they travel in groups, anyone under the age of 13 should be with their guardians or parent.”

Drivers should be aware of more kids crossing every corner. Mark Gruba of AAA Western New York explained the key thing is to give your commute home more time.

“They don’t always know to follow the rules of the road that’s why you have to be extra vigilant,” Gruba said. “Slow down in neighborhoods and when you’re driving don’t just focus on the road. Take your eyes to the sides of the road as well because kids can dart out at the last minute.”

Anyone staying back home is urged to keep their whole property lit to show people how to get up to the door and keep an eye out for vandals. You should also move your cars to a lit area.

“You want to lock the doors to your homes, your apartment,” Gruba continued. “And you want to lock the doors to your car and if possible, you want to park your car in a well-lit area. That’s to deter people who have bad things on their mind.”

A communication plan should also be laid out to make sure you know where your kids are and when they’ll be back while knowing any red flags approaching someone’s home.

“Anybody inviting you into the home on Halloween night should be a red flag of suspicious activity,” Deputy Fantanza said. “There’s no need for that to happen, you shouldn’t have to go inside of a house to receive your candy. One way for the people that are handing out candy to make people feel safe is have your home lit both inside and outside.”

When your child gets home from trick or treating, parents are encouraged to go through their child’s bag to make sure they did not receive anything unsafe for them to consume.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll also be stepping up patrols in certain areas over the weekend and partnering with other agencies to crack down on drinking and driving.