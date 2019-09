A Rochester woman was arrested on Wednesday after police say she crashed into a home on Dorbeth Road in Rochester.

Police say 31-year-old Rosemary Tauch was traveling south on Conkey Avenue when she struck a curb hitting a street light and then hitting the front porch of a home on Dorbeth Road.

Luckily no one in the home was injured and the Rochester fire department determined the house was structurally sound.

Tauch was charged with DWI and sustained minor injuries during the crash.