A peak for COVID-19 and what it means for summer in Rochester

It's cold, it's windy, and for some, it's snowing. Not exactly what you'd expect for the 10th of April. Scattered rain and snow showers will gradually back off as we get deeper into the evening and overnight hours before shutting off entirely. Breezy conditions will follow the same path, slackening with time as temperatures drop close to freezing overnight.

We'll enjoy a cool but quiet Saturday with sunshine and highs into the middle and upper 40s. Our weather will change abruptly Easter Sunday as a warm front lifts northward, spreading a few showers into the region will pumping temperatures upward. We'll spike to 60 degrees for a high Sunday. An outbreak of severe weather is likely across the Deep South Sunday, and this will be the same storm that could spell trouble from a wind perspective across WNY Monday.