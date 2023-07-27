GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Amazon is introducing electric delivery trucks in Monroe County, which are the first of their kind in Upstate New York.

It’s a partnership with Rivian, an electric vehicle company based out of California, which developed in recent months.

In June, Amazon brought on over 60 EV trucks to its fleet for delivery operations based in the town of Greece. Officials say it’s an effort to improve sustainability and safety on the roads when delivering packages.

“It’s something we’ve been anticipating for quite a while, and we’re happy to have them here,” said Mitch Karn, vice president of fleet operations for SS Delivery Systems, “It’s a big change. You’re talking lane assist, regenerative breaking. You’ve got forward and rear collision assist. There’s a lot of safety features built in, along with 360-degree cameras. It’s making it safer for the drivers and the community.”

Another safety improvement includes motion-sensored key fobs. In the era of increased package thefts, drivers say it makes a big difference.

“When you walk far enough away from a van, it automatically shuts the door and locks it so that no one can go in and take anything. They can’t take the van while you’re not paying attention because the key is on you at all times,” said Jessica Vereecke, a driver for Amazon.

The delivery station in Greece is the first in our region to turn Amazon deliveries electric. Those involved with operations say it’s a needed change.

“For the safety aspects, for the sustainability, and for the driver comforts we’re talking about, this is a welcome change. It’s not only for the drivers, but for the station and for the employees here as well. This is where we need to go,” said Karn.

Amazon officials say the eventual goal is to make the entire fleet, nationwide, electric by the 2030.