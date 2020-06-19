A message from a relative of Frederick Douglass

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As great great great grandson of Frederick Douglass, Kenneth Morris, Jr. has taken it upon himself to forward his famous relative’s mission of supporting equality and opposing slavery.

He advances that work through the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, which is now based in Rochester, NY.

This month, Adam Chodak is asking people linked to the issues behind recent protests to offer a 2-minute message.

Last week, we heard from Lt. Providence Crowder with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

This week, Morris gave us his thoughts and next week we’ll hear from Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Here’s a transcript of Morris’ message:

Hello, my name is Kenneth B. Morris, Jr. I’m the great great great grandson of Frederick Douglass and I’m also the great great grandson of Booker T.Washington and president of the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives. We’re an abolitionist and antiracist organization with a mission to build strong children and to end systems of exploitation and oppression.

I’m very encouraged to see that young people are leading the struggle for a more just and equitable America. Frederick Douglass said that, “Power concedes nothing without a demand.” He would love to hear those young voices in the streets of cities everywhere demanding change.

Please don’t stop now because you’ve got the mic. Police reforms are a long time coming. Go further to demand that police departments demilitarize, that they breakdown the blue wall of silence, that they terminate and tag bad cops so they don’t ever surface again with a badge.

Go further and demand to know why we need a military budget larger than the next seven countries combined when we’re not taking care of of families in the US. Demand to know why our votes are being suppressed. If their policies are as good as they say, why restrict the vote of black and brown people?

Go further to demand change in how we elect our representatives. Campaign finance reform demands that political office can no longer be purchased; a system where the investment of the very few outweighs the voices of the many is not fair. Just like you have expressed intolerance for extrajudicial killings of black citizens, you deserve and must demand a fair system of representation that benefits everyone equally.