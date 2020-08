WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have a winner! A lucky player of The New York Lottery purchased a ticket that is worth $63,125.50. The New York Lottery made the announcement Friday morning, saying the ticket was purchased on Thursday.

The ticket was purchased at Hegedorns in Webster.

The lottery says, “the five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39.”