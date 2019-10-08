A last-minute smoke alarm saves two lives

Merlean Jackson got a warm welcome at the red cross from some of the people she says saved her family’s life by installing smoke detectors.

“I had several ones in my home and they were old,” said Jackson, “But they had batteries in them.” In May 2019 a friend told her about a program the Red Cross does to hand out smoke alarms, teach people about fire safety, and help get a plan together with families in case of a fire.

“The people that came in were very nice. It went along very well,” said Jackson. About a week later there was a near tragedy. A fire that started in the kitchen right after Merlean left the home started to spread with her son and 13-year-old granddaughter sleeping upstairs.

“I got a call like 20 minutes later from my son saying the house was on fire,” said Jackson. His son would normally go to the gym in the afternoon, but instead, he stayed home for a nap. He heard the alarm. It took the fire department just five minutes to get to the house and put out the fire.

The downstairs was a total loss, but they can salvage the house and are thanking those that helped.

“No one else wants a housefire to happen to someone,” said Sarah Ward, an intern with Red Cross that helped install the smoke alarm in the home. “But when I heard that when everyone escaped safely I was relieved, that’s what the whole program is about.”

You can find more information on this program here.