IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine, intensifying the military standoff in the region.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. was ordering financial sanctions against Russia, saying Moscow has violated international law, calling this the start of an invasion. He said more sanctions could come about should Putin push further.

With over 40,000 residents of Ukrainian descent, the Rochester region has many closely watching this international crisis play out. Alexander Oryshkevych is with the local chapter of the Ukrainian-American Unity Foundation. His parents are from Ukraine, and he says there’s a history of Russian aggression and entitlement that goes back centuries.

“What’s concerning is, how far will this go?” he says.

He says this latest incursion could have disastrous consequences for the global marketplace — think gas and oil — and for Europe’s stability.

“Putin himself said, ‘it was a mistake that the Soviet Union fell. It should never have happened.’ Again, that impacts all the Soviet republics that are now looking at this situation with grave concern,” Oryshkevych says.

Formally independent since the USSR broke up in 1991, Ukraine is the second-largest nation in Europe and has vast mineral and agricultural resources. But Bill Bastuk, whose grandparents came from Ukraine, says for Putin, this isn’t about resources. It all comes down to control.

“What he fears is, on his border, a country that has free and independent elections,” he says.

He says Ukraine today is a democracy that is economically sound, at least compared to Russia. Putin, he feels, worries his population wants a government more like Kyiv’s (Kiev’s).

“If they can succeed, and if they are doing well, and if they can have democracy, why can’t we here in Russia?” says Bastuk.

Bastuk says though, Putin is biting off more than he can chew. He’s also underestimating the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

“They fought Hitler. They fought Stalin. They fought Lenin. And they will fight Putin,” he says.